Health Policy internship – info session to learn more

On Friday, March 12 at 2:30 pm join Nancy De Lew as she describes the program and answers your questions. The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is currently seeking students for a summer intern program.

ASPE serves as the principal advisor to the Secretary of HHS on policy development and is responsible for major activities in the areas of policy coordination, legislative development, strategic planning, policy research, evaluation, and economic analysis.

Students will gain experience in a fast-paced and inclusive team-based work environment, contribute to the production of analytic papers, and be exposed to a wide breadth of health policy. The Office of Health Policy works on a wide array of topics relating to health insurance coverage, access, financing, spending, quality, and data.

