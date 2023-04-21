Graduate School in International Affairs? Check out these events

Interested in a specific topic of study or want to learn more about fields within International Affairs? Attend our virtual open houses throughout the months of May and June! Hear from a few schools that offer topic-focused programs in a more intimate setting. Learn what YOU can do with an APSIA degree!
APSIA is the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs.
Attend any of the following themed open houses:
- Development and Conflict Resolution – May 10 at 4:00PM ET
- Diplomacy and International Cooperation – May 16 at 4:00PM ET
- Women, Peace, and Security – May 18 at 12:00PM ET
- National Security and Global Threats – May 23 at 2:00PM ET
- Global Communications – May 25 at 4:00PM ET
- Human Rights, Social Justice, and Law – May 31 at 2:00PM ET
- Energy, Sustainability, and Climate – June 6 at 4:00PM ET
- Global Public Health – June 8 at 12:00PM ET
Sign up for any and all of the topics you want to explore! Participants will receive a link 24 hours before the event. Please note: these sessions will not be recorded.
