Graduate School in CA? Come learn about the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS)


The Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS), a graduate school of Middlebury College, offers hands-on, immersive, and flexible graduate degrees in international policy, international education, and linguistics, that aim to educate students to advance understanding, promote peace, and drive change in pursuit of a more just world.

Tuesday, October 18 at 4:30 pm in Sunderland 110. Register here

Come learn about the special scholarships, study away programs, and accelerated masters programs available only to Middlebury undergraduate students.

The graduate degrees are: International Education Management, International Environmental Policy, International Policy and Development, MPA in Social Change, International Trade and Economic Diplomacy, Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies, Translation and Interpretation, Teaching English as a Second Language, Teaching Foreign Language, and Translation and Localization Management.

