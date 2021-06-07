Grad School in International Affairs

On June 15 and July 15, check out these virtual Summerfest events, a forum for prospective students interested in graduate programs in international affairs. Alumni, current students, and staff representing top professional schools will be available to answer your questions about graduate school and international affairs career paths.



Representatives will be available from these graduate international affairs programs:

Summerfest – June 15 – Register Here

Summerfest – July 15 – Register Here

Summerfest will include a panel presentation with alumni from each program and information sessions from admissions staff.