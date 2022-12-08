Government Accountability Office (GAO) paid summer internship

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is an independent, nonpartisan agency that works for Congress. We accomplish our mission by providing objective and reliable information and analysis to the Congress, to federal agencies, and to the public, and recommending improvements, when appropriate, on a wide variety of issues to make government work better.

As a GAO intern, you will learn how to conduct federal audits and program evaluations and apply that knowledge as part of a team. You will assist GAO analysts in planning and conducting in-depth reviews of executive and legislative branch programs. You will collect appropriate data, analyze the data, develop data-based findings and conclusions, and present the information both orally and in writing to diverse audiences.

This opportunity comes highly recommended by a Midd alum! Check it out and apply here: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/691311100#

Be sure to apply soon after it opens because the position will close when it reaches 500 applications.