Govern for America Fellowship application due Dec 21

The GFA Fellowship is a two-year paid opportunity for recent graduates to serve in high-impact roles in governments across the country as part of a diverse community of engaged leaders.

GFA Fellows work alongside other government leaders on real issues facing our communities — analyzing data to improve access to healthcare, developing toolkits for families to advocate for their child’s education, expanding employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated people, and more. We actively seek applicants from traditionally underrepresented in government leadership, including people of color, first generation college students, women and gender non-binary individuals, members of the LBGTQ community, and individuals from low-socio economic backgrounds.

Apply to GFA if you see yourself:

Leading with equity

Creatively solving problems

Telling stories to mobilize action

Using data to make choices

Thinking strategically

Working with diverse teams

Check out the full description with lots of FAQ and application details HERE. Deadline is Dec 21.