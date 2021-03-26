Good internships to explore

Here are some you should check out:

The Center for a New American Security (CNAS) established its internship and mentoring program in honor of Dr. Joseph S. Nye, Jr., who has devoted his career to the preparation and mentoring of generations of Americans and global strategists. The CNAS Joseph S. Nye, Jr. National Security Internship aims to follow Dr. Nye’s leadership in this area by selecting (seven to ten) aspiring practitioners and policy makers in the national security field. Selected interns will actively contribute to the Center’s research, publications and events and will be deeply engaged in critical national security policy formation and debates.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is a congressionally funded, private, nonprofit grant making organization that works to support freedom around the world. Each year, NED makes more than 1,600 grants to support the projects of non-governmental groups abroad who are working for democratic goals in more than 90 countries. The Endowment is also the home of the International Forum for Democratic Studies, the Journal of Democracy, and serves as the secretariat for the World Movement for Democracy. There are several opportunities available.

Cypress Creek Renewables is powering a sustainable future, one project at a time. We develop, finance, own and operate utility-scale and distributed solar and storage projects across the country. Fostering a diverse group of innovative thinkers from all backgrounds, Cypress people are drawn to work in a purpose-driven organization. We hope you will join us. The Legal team provides support to each facet of the Cypress Creek Renewables, LLC organization, with competencies ranging from M&A, complex financings, development, procurement, real estate, construction and general corporate governance. The internship will provide exposure to a wide variety of legal work by affording the candidate the opportunity to both work closely with the company’s attorneys in their day-to-day activities and work independently on long-term assignments.

The Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund is looking for interested people to be part of our Campaign and Advocacy Fellows program. Join us to help elect environmental champions, advance strong environmental policy, and build the power of the environmental community in Massachusetts. The Environmental League of Massachusetts (ELM) Action Fund is a 501c4 organization and the state affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters.

Verité is an Amherst MA-based nonprofit and award-winning pioneer in the social auditing, training, research, and consulting field. The organization has over 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 corporations and their local suppliers through our global network of NGO partners. Verité works in over 70 countries to empower companies, factories, NGOs, governments, and workers to create sustainable workplace practices in the factories and communities where our consumer goods are made and the raw materials that go into them are sourced. There are 2 internships available.

The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) has been charged by the legislature to analyze the sustainability of our hospital network. The student intern will do research to help the GMCB better understand sustainability challenges facing rural hospitals, like what is driving financial shortfalls nationally? what predicts financial insolvency of hospitals? what mitigates against closures? and more. The intern will also synthesize and generate learnings from Vermont-specific capacity, quality, price and cost data for hospitals in order to help generate a final analysis for submission to the Vermont legislature. This is a PAID internship and is CCI sponsored.