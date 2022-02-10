Freedom in the World 2022-2023 Junior Fellowship

Freedom House seeks candidates for the nine-month Freedom in the World Junior Fellowship program. Each Junior Fellow will join Freedom House as a fixed-term, salaried employee, eligible for benefits. Junior Fellows are responsible for managing the research for one of the six geographic regions covered by Freedom in the World.

Applicants must be 2022 graduating seniors in an applicable field or individuals who have completed their undergraduate degree between fall 2021 and June 2022. Students who have begun or completed graduate studies are not eligible. The fellowship begins ~July 1, 2022 and ends on March 31, 2023. Junior Fellows are highly encouraged to be based in either New York or DC, but remote work is possible. Candidates must possess authorization to work in the US. Non-nationals who are eligible for OPT under their F-1 visas through March 31, 2023, may apply.

Deadline: February 28. All the details here: https://freedomhouse.org/careers/freedom-world-junior-fellowship