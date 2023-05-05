Free BIPOC-Led Law Conference with Law School Fair

At this year’s conference, we will have 13 BIPOC-filled panels discussing topics ranging from how to pay for law school to the LSAT to what makes a strong law school application!

We will also be hosting a Law School Fair with a variety of law schools interested in meeting with students at your law school. Virtual exhibitor booths will give students the opportunity to meet one-on-one and message admissions officers at schools that they’re interested in learning more about. They will also be able to build out their profile with their resume to share directly with the admissions officers.

Just some of the law schools joining us include:

The 2nd Annual Break Into Law Conference will take place July 8 – 9, 2023, with the Law School Fair taking place on Saturday. The registration link can be found at bit.ly/break-into-law.