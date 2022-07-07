Foreign Policy for America Fellowship this fall

Foreign Policy for America’s fellowship program offers a unique opportunity to help shape the future of American foreign policy. Fellows will gain hands on experience with foreign policy issues and advocacy, the politics of foreign policy, as well as non-profit management and administration. We are a tight knit, collaborative organization, and fellows should expect to work on substantial projects that contribute to achieving our mission.

Fellows will work on the following areas of our work: Advocacy, Political, and Outreach, with one of these areas as their primary focus.

More details and apply in Handshake here