FBI Summer Honors Internship

The FBI Honors Intern Program is a 10-week, paid internship for undergraduate, graduate, and post-doctoral college students. This year’s application will focus on those set to graduate in 2023 who are pursuing a degree in one of the following fields: Accounting, Law and/or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math).

The primary goal of the internship is to be a pipeline for entry-level positions after graduation. While exploring the FBI’s exciting career options, students will work side-by-side with FBI employees at an FBI Headquarters location or in one of our 56 field offices located across the country.

This internship offers students an unmatched opportunity to help the FBI achieve its mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution. FBI hiring managers seek applicants from a wide range of majors. Selected interns will be placed in assignments based on their location preferences, educational background, skill sets, and unique life experiences.

In the application, you must identify your preferred work location(s). For more information about the different FBI Headquarters Divisions located in the Washington, D.C., area, click here; for a list of Headquarters Divisions outside of the Washington, D.C. area, click here. To locate the field office closest to you, visit the Locations page. In the application, you can select up to six (6) preferred work locations. If you are only interested or available to work in one location, then select only one location and leave the remaining five selections blank.

Deadline is October 17. Learn more in Handshake HERE.