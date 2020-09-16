FBI Internship and Job for Summer 2021

Here are 2 exciting opportunities at the FBI:

The FBI Honors Intern Program is a 10-week, paid internship for undergraduate (sophomore, junior or senior) and graduate college students. While exploring the FBI’s exciting career options, students will work side-by-side with FBI employees at an FBI Headquarters location or in one of our 56 field offices located across the country.

This internship offers students an unmatched opportunity to help the FBI achieve its mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution. FBI hiring managers seek applicants from a wide range of majors. Selected interns will be placed in assignments based on their location preferences, educational background, skill sets, and unique life experiences.

*** Check out the details in Handshake HERE. Deadline is September 30.

Collegiate Hiring Initiative: Research Analyst JOB

The FBI’s Collegiate Hiring Initiative recruits graduating seniors or individuals who have undergraduate, graduate or PhD degrees to begin their careers in a hands-on, supportive team environment. For the 2021 Collegiate Hiring Initiative, students must graduate by June 2021.

Now’s your chance to gain an insider’s perspective on what it’s like to work for the nation’s foremost law enforcement and intelligence agency.

From assisting squads and operations to analyzing business processes and ensuring security, recent graduates help support a huge part of the FBI’s mission. The Collegiate Hiring Initiative also gives recent graduates a chance to explore and transition into the many exceptional career paths the FBI has to offer, as well as into other opportunities within the federal government or the private sector.

