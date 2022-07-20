Fall 2022 Google Policy Fellowship for Students

The Google US Policy Fellowship program offers students interested in Internet and technology policy the opportunity to work at public interest organizations at the forefront of debates on tech policy issues.

Candidates must demonstrate a commitment to Internet and technology policy, an excellent academic record, professional/extracurricular/volunteer activities, first-rate analytical, communications, research, and writing skills, an ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and efficiently, and to work smartly and resourcefully in a fast-paced environment.

Open to all majors. Fellows receive a stipend of USD 12,000 for the 2022 fall fellowship.

Deadline: August 12, 2022 https://www.google.com/policyfellowship/