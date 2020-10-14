Exploring Careers on Capitol Hill

Check out this 7 episode series call MIDDVantage! The US Congress is responsible for enacting laws that protect and improve our country. This series will highlight alumni working in various roles in and around Capitol Hill offering their perspective on their jobs and how legislation and policy is developed and implemented.

See all specific episodes below and CLICK HERE to watch the short videos.

Episode 1: An Overview of How Congress Works: History, Mechanics, and the State of Affairs(37 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Matthew Dickinson, Professor of Political Science at Middlebury College

Interviewer: Abbott LaPrade ‘21



Episode 2: The President’s Budget and Appropriations: How Funding Drives Policy(37 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Anna Esten ‘13, Mission Government and Community Affairs Specialist at Conference of Boston Teaching Hospitals

Interviewer: Van Barth ‘21



Episode 3: Lobbying: Advocating for People, Businesses, and Causes(39 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Suzy Chambers Sterner ‘90, Senior Vice President, Government Relations at BWX Technologies

Interviewer: Akhil Koppisetti ‘21



Episode 4: How a Bill Becomes a Law: Authorizations, Bill Development, and the Floor (29 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Charlie Arnowitz ‘13, Senior Legislative Assitant, U.S. Congress

Interviewer: Sabrina Roberts ‘21



Episode 5: Committees: Gatekeepers in the Legislative Process (35 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Leila Schochet ‘16, Policy Advisor, U.S. Senate

Interviewer: Isla Bowery ‘21



Episode 6: How Committees Hold Presidents Accountable: Oversight, Investigations, and Impeachment (28 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Kelly Hennessy ‘15.5, Director of Member Services and Policy Advisor, US Senate

Interviewer: Joshua Mohling ‘21



Episode 7: Concluding Interview with Representative Sean Casten (26 minutes)

Guest Speaker: Sean Casten ‘93, Congressman

Interviewer: Fariha Haque, Director, Middlebury in DC