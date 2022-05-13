Event: Intellectual Charity: How to Disagree Like a Lawyer

It can be hard to carefully interpret other people’s arguments, especially when you disagree strongly or there’s a lot at stake. In Intellectual Charity: How to Disagree Like A Lawyer, you’ll learn this important skill, which will help you be persuasive and effective in the courtroom and the classroom. We’ll show you how to understand the views of those with whom you disagree, allowing you to more effectively advocate in favor of your position. Anyone interested in law school or the legal profession should attend.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 2 pm. Click here to get the Zoom link.