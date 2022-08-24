Diverting Hate Research Assistant this fall

Born from Invent2Prevent — a competition hosted by the McCain Institute and Department of Homeland Security — by a group of Middlebury Institute students, Diverting Hate is a one-of-its-kind approach to combating dangerous misogyny online. Out of 25 teams nationally, MIIS took home the first-place prize in the early Spring of 2022. However, our team is just getting started.



Diverting Hate uses strategic targeting, fueled by network analysis and a database of known misogynistic terms and profiles, to divert susceptible men away from dangerous paths and towards resilience-building tactics. These tactics live on a website that we’ve carefully curated to incorporate community groups that are focused on men’s well-being, sense of belonging, and community.

Job: Research Assistant

The Diverting Hate (DH) research assistant will contribute to the expansion and maintenance of the DH manosphere/incel database in keeping it relevant, timely, accurate, and comprehensive as it relates to the manosphere, the proliferation of violent misognistic hate speech, and incel ideology. Key tasks will include OSINT research and written policy reports. The DH research assistant will also contribute to network analyses of the manosphere and incel community online in support of strategic targeting.

This opportunity is offered by a Midd alumna Courtney Cano. Please reach out to her with your resume and express interest. ccano@middlebury.edu