Diversity Law initiative

LexScholars by AccessLex® is a diversity pipeline initiative targeting aspiring lawyers from underrepresented racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. LexScholars is focused on learning more about effective methods for increasing law school diversity by providing prospective law students with resources and guidance to pursue their goal of attending law school.

Learn more by joining our upcoming webinar: The Who, What, When, Where, and Why of LexScholars on Wednesday, February 24 at 3:00 pm ET. This live event will provide information about all things LexScholars, including who is eligible to participate, how to apply, and what to expect from the program.

