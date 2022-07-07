Diversity Forum Workshop for those interested in International Affairs in DC

July 16, 2022: Diversity Forum Workshop for Students and Young Professionals –

Back In Person in DC!

This free event is intended for US undergraduates, recent graduates, and young professionals who are from backgrounds historically excluded from International Affairs.

Attendees get to know what the dynamic field of International Affairs has to offer, gain useful tools to strengthen their professional skills, and learn about helpful resources to support them in becoming competitive, inspired, and empowered for educational and career opportunities.

Register at https://bit.ly/diversityforum22