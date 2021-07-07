Diversity forum about work in international affairs

You are invited to attend the 2021 Diversity Forum for Students & Young Professionals, taking place virtually July 19-24, 2021.

This free event is intended for U.S. undergraduate students and recent graduates who are underrepresented in International Affairs.

It is an exciting professional development opportunity to help students get to know what the dynamic field of International Affairs has to offer, provide useful tools to strengthen their professional skills, and support them in becoming competitive, inspired and empowered as they explore educational and career opportunities.

Read about past Diversity Forum events on the APSIA website.