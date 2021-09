September 09, 2021 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Please join us for an engaging NSALive Adobe Webinar to learn about the National Security Agency and Student Program opportunities, as well as a deep dive into the 2021 Codebreaker Challenge!

Codebreaker Challenge is our annual cybersecurity & cryptanalysis challenge with a realistic, NSA mission-centric scenario open to U.S based academic institutions.

The 2021 challenge is open from August 2nd – December 31st 2021. Click HERE to register