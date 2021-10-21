Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has both internships AND a job opening

We’re the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a U.S. government agency that makes sure banks, lenders, and other financial companies treat you fairly.

The Internship:

This is a paid 12 week opportunity where as a Program Assistant you will collect data, assist senior analysts with research initiatives and draft written products on economic, social, and consumer financial topics.

Apply here: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/about-us/careers/current-openings/student-trainee-program-assistant-5x/

If you select the Operations division, a friendly Midd parent can flag your application. Apply now, the internship will close when 150 applications are received.

The Job:

The Director’s Financial Analyst Program is a unique, two-year rotational fellowship that sits at the intersection of the federal government and the financial services industry. Director’s Financial Analysts are given the opportunity to hone analytical and problem-solving skills while helping to make consumer financial markets work for Americans.

All analysts will complete developmental rotations in offices throughout the CFPB. These rotations are designed to provide exposure to the analysis, strategy, research, education, policy development, supervision, enforcement, and rulemaking activities throughout the Bureau. In a short period of time, analysts will play an integral role in everything the Bureau does, from rigorous data-driven policy creation and market monitoring to supervision of market participants.

Applications open on December 6, but check Handshake for an information session coming up on November 18.