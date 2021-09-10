Constitution Day Lecture on Friday 9/17 – all are welcome

To all students Interested in law or government as a career:

The first meeting of the Pre-Law Club and Middlaw Club will take place at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 17, in Hillcrest 103. Our guest speaker will be Mr. David Salem.

Mr. Salem earned JD and MBA degrees from Harvard following his graduation from Middlebury in 1978 and is a recognized thought leader in endowment and foundation investing.

His talk, titled “How Lucky You Are To Be Alive Right Now” will focus on parallels between the US Constitution’s framing and technology-driven changes now underway in many sectors including finance.