Connect with Midd Alums at the Field Guide for Linguistics Students on February 24-25.

Middlebury alumni who studied Linguistics will be joining us virtually to discuss their career paths and how their major made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”

The Field Guide for Linguistics Students will feature a virtual alumni panel. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Confirmed panelists include:

Maya Barzilai ’13 – Phonetician/Phonologist, Self-Employed | Independent Scholar/Linguistics major

Natalie Figueroa ’18 – Assistant Director of Admission, Wellesley College | International & Global Studies/Latin American Studies major

Lydia Mitchelson ‘11 – French major | Content Designer, M&T Bank

Austin Nielsen-Reagan ’16 – Student at Harvard Law School | Chinese major

Hannah Washington ’08 – Senior Computational Linguist at Verbio Technologies | Independent Scholar/Linguistics major

Time: 5:00pm

Location: Virtual

Click here to RSVP!

Alumni will meet with students for one-on-one chats on Friday, February 25. Check back for links to schedule your chat.