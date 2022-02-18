Meet Midd Alums at the American Studies Field Guide March 3-4.

Middlebury alumni who majored in American Studies will be joining us to discuss their career paths and how their major made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”

The American Studies Field Guide will feature an alumni panel and one-to-one chats. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, March 3

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Virtual

Friday, March 4

One-on-One Career Chats

9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Links coming soon!

Confirmed panelists include:

Maya Doig-Acuña ‘16 – PhD candidate in African & African American Studies, Writer/Author/Freelance/Editor

Jason Mikula ‘01 – Sales Manager/Publisher at Outer Limits Publishing/The Mountain Times

Nicholas Warren ‘15 – Staff Attorney at ACLU of Florida