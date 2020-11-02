Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Summer Program 2021

CHCI’s Congressional Internship Program (CIP) is a paid 10-week full-time internship, where participants gain experiential learning opportunities through working on Capitol Hill, which will allow them to learn firsthand how the legislative system operates by performing significant work duties:·

Responding to constituent inquiries

Writing policy briefs

Conducting legislative research on issues such as education, health, foreign affairs, defense, science & technology, and more

Attending congressional hearings and policy briefings

In addition to congressional experience, CHCI provides weekly programming centered around a graduate-level non-credit public policy course taught by The George Washington University Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute and Trachtenberg School of Public Policy.

Programming builds off the public policy course with engaging and insightful conversations with accomplished Latino leaders from a variety of sectors, training on skills that help interns succeed on Capitol Hill and beyond, and sessions designed to expand interns’ awareness and knowledge about current issues that affect the Latino community.

The program is designed to provide the skills, knowledge, and network that will help graduates continue their work to improving the Latino community and, by extension, the nation.

Apply HERE in Handshake. Deadline is December 1