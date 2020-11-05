CCI Career Paths

Congressional Fellowship for Muslim Americans


by

The Islamic Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications for our Congressional Policy Fellowship, a one-of-a-kind, paid post-grad opportunity! The ISF Fellowship program is a 12-month, full-time program that provides fellows with an opportunity to work in Washington D.C. on legislative and public policy issues at congressional offices.

To learn more about this program, join them LIVE on Tuesday, Nov 10th at 5 PM PST for a free, informational webinar! This will include information on:

  • Eligibility
  • Details of the application process
  • What to expect on the Hill as a full-time staffer
  • All of your questions answered by ISF representatives and Hill experts

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR — http://bit.ly/ISFFellowshipWebinar

Be a part of history on Capitol Hill...

APPLY for the FELLOWSHIP
