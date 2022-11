Join this event to learn about law school admissions directly from a recruiter.

How important is GPA and LSAT score? What should you write about in your personal statement? What do the best letters of recommendation actually say?

All majors and all students are welcome, not just seniors who might be applying this cycle. Come to listen and learn and ask any questions.

Monday, November 7th

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

219 – Axinn Center

Sign up here.