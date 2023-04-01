CNS Young Women in Nonproliferation Initiative Mentoring program

Virtual Info Session and Panel

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM Eastern

Have you ever thought about pursuing a career in Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD) nonproliferation, arms control, and disarmament? Would you like to learn more about the job landscape in this field and how to get started? Then consider applying for the 2023 CNS Young Women in Nonproliferation Initiative mentorship program! This program, which is open to women and non-binary undergraduates of any major, will enable you to engage directly with leading experts and practitioners in the field. As a participant, you can expect to:

Have regular conversations with your mentor;

Identify and pursue goals related to your area of professional interest with guidance from your mentor;

Participate in career-oriented discussions with experts from a variety of sectors within the WMD policy space (government, NGO, the private sector, etc.);

Take part in skills-building workshops; and

Build your peer and professional networks.

On Thursday April 6th at 12:00 PM Eastern, we will be holding a virtual information session where you can hear more about the mentorship program and learn about various career paths from practitioners. If you think this program might be of interest to you, please use the link below to register for this event:

https://middlebury.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYof-Gprz0vGd0Oe1BJmczNtlpPbs-VZBzb

(We do hope to record this event in case you are not able to attend synchronously.)

If you decide you would like to apply for the mentorship program, please fill out the Google form at this link by April 14th:

https://forms.gle/nyBL5xqZwwYajJaD8

Any questions? Please don’t hesitate to contact Sarah Bidgood and Nomsa Ndongwe at ywini@middlebury.edu.