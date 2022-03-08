Civil Society Innovation Project Internship

Rights CoLab advances human rights by fostering collaboration among experts across the fields of civil society, technology, business, and finance. Together we build new ways of organizing civic engagement and leveraging markets to improve the impact, resilience, and sustainability of human rights initiatives.

Rights CoLab is looking for two interns to assist in work on Mapping Civil Society Innovation to Advance Human Rights project. The interns will be advised and supervised by program officer Eleonora Davidyan, a Russian human rights lawyer who is supporting Civil Society programs at Rights CoLab, as well as by co-founder of Rights CoLab Edwin Rekosh, who has taught Human Rights Law and Development for 20 years at Columbia Law School.

Responsibilities include:

Desk research, analysis, and writing:

Identify potential content providers;

Identify initiatives for case studies;

Draft selected case studies according to an existing template.

Contribution to other program initiatives is encouraged.

Work remotely.

Qualifications: Interns should be familiar with Human Rights concepts and the work of NGOs. Graduate students preferred.

Time commitment: The internship requires a part-time commitment of 120 hours. The internship starts ASAP and lasts 12 weeks or longer.

Compensation: Those eligible to work in the US will be compensated at $15 per hour. Other applicants will be considered if they are eligible for academic credit.

Application process: Please submit your Resume/CV and a cover letter explaining your interest in this internship to info@rightscolab.org with the subject heading “Internship, Civil Society Innovation.”

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis and will be accepted until the position is filled.