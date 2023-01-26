The Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Summer Enrichment Program is a six-week summer program designed to provide undergraduates with a deeper appreciation of current issues and trends in international affairs, a greater understanding of career opportunities in international affairs, and the enhanced knowledge and skills to pursue such careers.

The program encourages the application of members of minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and those with financial need. The Program covers the costs for tuition, travel, housing, and two meals per day. It also provides a stipend of $3,300.

Applicants must be full-time undergraduates with at least sophomore status on the date of the application deadline. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2. Must be a US citizen.

Deadline: February 7, 2023

https://rangelprogram.org/summer-enrichment-program/overview-eligibility/