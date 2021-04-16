Central Intelligence Agency Information Session

Come learn how to serve your country by working or interning in the intelligence community. Open to all students of any major or class year, but especially those interested in using language or STEM abilities.

Wednesday, April 21 at 4:30 pm. Click HERE to register in Handshake and get the link

A few requirements: you must be a US Citizen and drug free 1 year before applying. Other considerations like work locations (in DC or overseas?) and impact of study abroad will be discussed as well as how the security clearance and background check works.

Presentation will be by a recruiter with audio only with no slides, but come with questions and try to prepare in advance by reviewing the website.