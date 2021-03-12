Center for International Policy has multiple remote internships

CIP is now accepting applications for summer 2021 interns for its four programs (FITI, ASP, Africa Program, and SAM) and its Development/Communications team.

The Center for International Policy is an independent nonprofit center for research, public education and advocacy on U.S. foreign policy. CIP’s scholars, researchers, journalists, analysts and former government officials provide a unique mixture of issue-area expertise, access to high-level officials, media savvy and strategic vision. We work to inform the public and decision-makers in the United States on policies to make the world more peaceful, just, and sustainable.

CIP was founded in 1975, in the wake of the Vietnam War, by former diplomats and peace activists who sought to reorient U.S. foreign policy to advance international cooperation as the primary vehicle for solving global challenges and promoting human rights

We bring diverse voices to bear on key foreign policy decisions and make the evidence-based case for why and how the United States must redefine the concept of national security in the 21st century.

