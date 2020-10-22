Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair next month

Join us for the 16th Annual National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair 2020 Sponsored by the Law School Admission Council!
November 13 and 14, 2020. All events will be virtual.
The National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair is the nation’s premier information-sharing and networking event for aspiring Black lawyers! Join us as we celebrate 16 consecutive years!
REGISTRATION IS COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE!
100+ Speakers | 15+ Workshops, Panels and Other Sessions | Virtual Meet-Ups, Information * Resources * Connections
EVENT FEATURES AND BENEFITS:
- Major Keynote Speakers and Special Guest Speakers
- Workshop Sessions
- Featured Panel Discussions
- Virtual Law School Recruitment Fair/Exhibit Hall
- Membership in the National Black Pre-Law Conference Virtual Community/Facebook Group/Basecamp Group/GroupMe
- Take the Aspiring Lawyers Success Pledge
- Conference Strategy Booklet and Official Souvenir Program Guide
- Complimentary Resources and Giveaways . . . Including Conference Founder Evangeline M. Mitchell’s Books.