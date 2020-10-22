Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair next month

Join us for the 16th Annual National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair 2020 Sponsored by the Law School Admission Council!

November 13 and 14, 2020. All events will be virtual.

The National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair is the nation’s premier information-sharing and networking event for aspiring Black lawyers! Join us as we celebrate 16 consecutive years!

REGISTRATION IS COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE!

100+ Speakers | 15+ Workshops, Panels and Other Sessions | Virtual Meet-Ups, Information * Resources * Connections

EVENT FEATURES AND BENEFITS:

Major Keynote Speakers and Special Guest Speakers

Workshop Sessions

Featured Panel Discussions

Virtual Law School Recruitment Fair/Exhibit Hall

Membership in the National Black Pre-Law Conference Virtual Community/Facebook Group/Basecamp Group/GroupMe

Take the Aspiring Lawyers Success Pledge

Conference Strategy Booklet and Official Souvenir Program Guide

Complimentary Resources and Giveaways . . . Including Conference Founder Evangeline M. Mitchell’s Books.

Click HERE to REGISTER now