CCI Career Paths

Explore

Government, Law, and Policy

Back to the news

Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair next month


by

Join us for the 16th Annual National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair 2020 Sponsored by the Law School Admission Council!

November 13 and 14, 2020. All events will be virtual.

The National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair is the nation’s premier information-sharing and networking event for aspiring Black lawyers! Join us as we celebrate 16 consecutive years!

REGISTRATION IS COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE!

100+ Speakers | 15+ Workshops, Panels and Other Sessions | Virtual Meet-Ups, Information * Resources * Connections

EVENT FEATURES AND BENEFITS:

  • Major Keynote Speakers and Special Guest Speakers
  • Workshop Sessions
  • Featured Panel Discussions
  • Virtual Law School Recruitment Fair/Exhibit Hall
  • Membership in the National Black Pre-Law Conference Virtual Community/Facebook Group/Basecamp Group/GroupMe
  • Take the Aspiring Lawyers Success Pledge
  • Conference Strategy Booklet and Official Souvenir Program Guide
  • Complimentary Resources and Giveaways . . . Including Conference Founder Evangeline M. Mitchell’s Books.

Click HERE to REGISTER now

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.