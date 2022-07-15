The Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group released the 2021 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government® rankings, the most comprehensive insight into the employee experience across the federal government. Congratulations to NASA, the Government Accountability Office and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation for being the top federal agency in their grouping, as well as the Directorate for Education and Human Resources at the National Science Foundation for becoming the top-ranked subcomponent.
|The Best Places to Work data compiles perspectives from federal employees on leadership, pay, innovation, work-life balance and more, providing agency leaders with a roadmap to better manage our government’s most important asset—its employees. Visit bestplacestowork.org for the full 2021 rankings and for more insights into the employee experience. View the rankings