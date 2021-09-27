Attn. JUNIORS committed to public service careers

|The PPIA Junior Summer Institute (JSI) Fellowship is a rigorous academic preparation program for undergraduate juniors committed to public service careers. During the program, Fellows are equipped with the knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in graduate school and ultimately, in influential roles serving the public good.
This fully-funded opportunity includes curriculum in economics, statistics, and policy analysis at one of six host sites across the country.
|Deadline: Monday, November 1, 2021
Learn more and apply HERE.