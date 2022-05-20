Attention graduating seniors: JOB as Research Assistant at AEI, alum referred.

AEI is seeking a full-time research assistant to work on polling, demographic trends, and American politics. The chosen research assistant will report to Research Fellow and Center Director Daniel Cox. This person will also conduct work with other scholars on a case-by-case basis.



Responsibilities for this position include assisting with research, writing, and editing for studies, papers, articles, op-eds, and media appearances. Additional responsibilities include using statistical software programs to clean, manipulate, and analyze data, as well as using data-visualization software to develop charts and graphs. Finally, this position is also responsible for helping plan and execute conferences and events. Duties include long-term projects and administrative support.

Full details are here. Many thanks to a young alum for sharing this opportunity. This is her old job as she moves on to a new position.