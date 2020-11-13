Atlantic Council Young Global Professionals Program Internship – with options this spring

At the Atlantic Council, we advance our mission of “shaping the global future together” by taking on global, generational challenges – those the next generation is inheriting.

To meet this moment, we are committed to fostering the next generation of international affairs professionals. To this end, we are relaunching our internship program as a world-class, paid Young Global Professionals (YGP) Program. This new initiative is designed to provide exceptional young people with in-depth exposure to international affairs and an opportunity to play an active role in shaping real-world solutions to global challenges.

We’re different than most think tank teams, and we like it that way! The Council is building a movement. We hope you’ll be a part of it. If this appeals to you, read on about how to join our fast-paced, global team of intellectual entrepreneurs.

All the details here. DEADLINE is November 18 for the spring, but they also have summer opportunities due on March.