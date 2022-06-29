Applications open for Virtual Federal Service internship program

The Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS) is a nine-month remote internship for U.S. citizen students, college-level and above, who would like to make a real difference in the work of the U.S. government. Since 2009, thousands of e-Interns have expanded the efforts of the U.S. government, working remotely from their school, dorm room, apartment, local library or coffee shop – wherever they happen to be!

The Virtual Student Federal Service is the largest virtual internship program in the world! This year we will offer 3,000 positions with 52 federal agencies. VSFS offers unique mentoring and exposure to job opportunities within the U.S. government.

Virtual interns work only on unclassified projects. They report to their mentors at the Department of State and other federal government agencies in the U.S. and around the world by email, phone, or video chat.

Applications for the 2022-23 Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS) program will be accepted July 1-31, 2022. Check out this site for more details: https://vsfs.state.gov/