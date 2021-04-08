American Institutes for Research – several intern and job openings – Midd friendly

The American Institutes for Research (AIR) is one of the world’s largest behavioral and social science research and evaluation organizations. Our mission is to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world.

AIR works with federal, state, and local government agencies, philanthropies and other organizations to conduct research and evaluation and provide technical assistance in the areas of education, health and workforce development, in the U.S. and abroad.

AIR’s 2021 Virtual Summer Internship Program is designed to identify, attract, and hire the best collegiate talent that will drive creativity and innovation while enabling the organization to create a diverse and skilled talent pool. Spanning 10 – 12 weeks, AIR’s paid summer program provides Interns and Scholars with various learning and networking opportunities that enhance their skill-set and build lasting professional connections.

Click HERE to see the choices in Handshake. Deadlines are soon so apply now! There are several alums at this organization.