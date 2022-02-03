2 Political Summer Fellowships in DC

Read on about the Hertog Fellowship and the Hudson Institute Fellow.

Each year, the Hertog Foundation brings together top college students to the nation’s capital to explore the theory and practice of politics in an intensive seminar setting with outstanding faculty. Political Studies Fellows take courses in a wide variety of subjects, from political philosophy to contemporary public affairs, from economics to foreign policy. In the afternoons and evenings, they have the opportunity to hear from leaders in American government and politics. All fellows receive residential accommodations and a $2,500 stipend to offset travel and living expenses.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend our virtual Open House on February 9 at 5:30 PM ET: we will provide an overview of our offerings and address questions about the fellowships.

More details about Hertog are here: https://hertogfoundation.org/programs/political-studies Deadline is March 1.

Hudson Institute Political Studies offers top undergraduates a Summer Fellowship in political theory and practice that broadens and deepens understanding of public policy and American political principles. The Fellowship combines rigorous study of politics and political thought through week-long seminars led by master teachers, policy workshops featuring think tank experts and experienced government officials, and a distinguished speaker series of exemplary figures from public life.

The 2022 Summer Fellowship features seminars that examine Plato’s Republic, Machiavelli’s The Prince, and Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America along with selections from the Federalist Papers, speeches of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, and current scholarship on American public policy. Policy studies will include examinations of American foreign policy in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, Transatlantic relations, technology regulation, and criminal justice reform.

Hudson Institute Political Studies is hosted in Washington, DC, and lasts for six weeks. Students participate free of charge, are given complimentary accommodations, and receive a $3,000 stipend.

All admitted fellows are expected to attend all seminars (every weekday 9-12), participate in policy workshops, (once per week), attend distinguished speaker series (several afternoons per week), do readings and write weekly papers.

Applicants do not need to be political science majors, but should have a sincere interest in politics, political thought and public policy, be willing to work hard and be willing to read, write and participate in class seminars and workshops.

Apply in Handshake here. Deadline is February 21