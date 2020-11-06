2 Law events coming up

Check out these two interesting programs:
The MiddLaw club is organizing this event with awesome alums on November 11 at 7:30 pm. See the poster below and Zoom link.
***** REGISTER HERE to get the Zoom link.
Columbia Law School presents PATHWAYS
|Columbia Law School, CLS Black Law Students Association, and CLS Latinx Law Students Association invite you to attend
PATHWAYS
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
5pm–7pm ET
Keynote Speaker: Julissa Reynoso ’01
Former United States Ambassador to Uruguay
Former United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for
Central American, Caribbean and Cuban Affairs
Partner, Winston & Strawn LLP
Please join us for our inaugural symposium—Pathways—designed to inspire students interested in exploring the legal field to chart a path through law school and beyond. In particular, Pathways seeks to encourage underrepresented students to consider attending law school as a portal to various sectors in the private and public spheres.
RSVP by 9am ET Tuesday, November 17
AGENDA
5pm-6pm: Featuring Keynote Speaker, Julissa Reynoso ’01, followed by a panel of attorneys representing various legal sectors
6pm-7pm: Breakout sessions with current Columbia Law School BLSA and LaLSA students.
ABOUT THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER :
JULISSA REYNOSO ’01
Julissa Reynoso is a partner at the law firm of Winston & Strawn. Julissa’s extensive experience includes analyzing and advising on complex cross-border litigations, investigations and disputes before U.S. Courts and Agencies. Julissa has conducted arbitrations under the major international rules, including ICC and UNCITRAL, and managed bilateral investment treaty disputes under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (DR-CAFTA) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Julissa is the former United States Ambassador to Uruguay. She also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central American, Caribbean and Cuban Affairs in the US Department of State. While in this role, Julissa was charged with developing comprehensive security and rule of law strategies for Central America and the Caribbean.
Julissa is the recipient of the highest diplomatic honors bestowed by several Latin American governments. Julissa serves on the boards of several nonprofit and advocacy organizations, and was on the faculty of Columbia Law School and Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. Julissa serves as trustee for New York-Presbyterian Hospital and for Columbia University. Julissa was appointed to co-chair New York Attorney General Letitia James’ transition committee. She speaks Spanish and Portuguese. Julissa holds degrees from Harvard University, the University of Cambridge and Columbia Law School.