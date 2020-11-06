2 Law events coming up

Columbia Law School, CLS Black Law Students Association, and CLS Latinx Law Students Association invite you to attend



PATHWAYS



Wednesday, November 18, 2020



5pm–7pm ET



Keynote Speaker: Julissa Reynoso ’01

Former United States Ambassador to Uruguay

Former United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for

Central American, Caribbean and Cuban Affairs

Partner, Winston & Strawn LLP



Please join us for our inaugural symposium—Pathways—designed to inspire students interested in exploring the legal field to chart a path through law school and beyond. In particular, Pathways seeks to encourage underrepresented students to consider attending law school as a portal to various sectors in the private and public spheres.



RSVP by 9am ET Tuesday, November 17



AGENDA



5pm-6pm: Featuring Keynote Speaker, Julissa Reynoso ’01, followed by a panel of attorneys representing various legal sectors



6pm-7pm: Breakout sessions with current Columbia Law School BLSA and LaLSA students.



ABOUT THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER :



JULISSA REYNOSO ’01

Julissa Reynoso is a partner at the law firm of Winston & Strawn. Julissa’s extensive experience includes analyzing and advising on complex cross-border litigations, investigations and disputes before U.S. Courts and Agencies. Julissa has conducted arbitrations under the major international rules, including ICC and UNCITRAL, and managed bilateral investment treaty disputes under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (DR-CAFTA) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



Julissa is the former United States Ambassador to Uruguay. She also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central American, Caribbean and Cuban Affairs in the US Department of State. While in this role, Julissa was charged with developing comprehensive security and rule of law strategies for Central America and the Caribbean.



Julissa is the recipient of the highest diplomatic honors bestowed by several Latin American governments. Julissa serves on the boards of several nonprofit and advocacy organizations, and was on the faculty of Columbia Law School and Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. Julissa serves as trustee for New York-Presbyterian Hospital and for Columbia University. Julissa was appointed to co-chair New York Attorney General Letitia James’ transition committee. She speaks Spanish and Portuguese. Julissa holds degrees from Harvard University, the University of Cambridge and Columbia Law School.



