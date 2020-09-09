$15,000 stipend to graduating senior to pursue public service

The Samuel Huntington Public Service Award provides $15,000 stipends to graduating college seniors to pursue public service anywhere in the world.

The Award allows recipients to engage in a meaningful public service activity for one year before proceeding on to graduate school or a career.

Past award recipients have won an unsolicited, prestigious McArthur “genius” grant; been named U. S. Surgeon General; and been recognized as a Forbes “30 Under 30” entrepreneur.

Eligibility

All graduating students from accredited U.S. colleges are invited to apply by January 15, 2021.

Selections

Awards will be based on the quality of the proposal, academic record, and other personal achievements. Finalists will be personally interviewed prior to selection of the award recipient(s).

Award

The Samuel Huntington Public Service Award provides $15,000 for a one-year public service project: $7,500 is awarded at the start of the project; and $7,500 awarded upon receipt of a six-month progress report.

Apply here: https://www.samuelhuntingtonaward.org/apply