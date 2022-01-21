Virtual Recruitment Reception Open to students and new grads with disabilities



Kick-off your 2022 by building your network and career



Are you a student or new grad with a disability looking to connect with representatives of great companies? Now is the time to apply to key internships and full-time roles. Join us for our next virtual recruitment event and learn about career opportunities at BlackRock, Bloomberg, EY, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, PwC, Sony, and Unilever! Far from a “career fair,” we have adopted the accessible Brazen platform to provide a personalized and seamless experience for attendees to video chat, text, and engage 1-on-1 with representatives from our partners.



Reception for Students/New Grads

Date: Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST

Note: Roles available in all fields of study



Deadline to apply: Sunday, February 6th at midnight PST