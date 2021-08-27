Virtual Recruitment Events in Business and STEM Roles

Are you a student or recent graduate with a disability looking to connect with representatives of great companies? Join us for our upcoming fall virtual recruitment event!



Unlike any “career fair” you have seen, we have adopted the accessible Brazen platform to provide a personalized and seamless experience for attendees to video chat, text, and engage 1-on-1 with representatives from our partners BlackRock, Bloomberg, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, PwC, Sony and Unilever.



We are very pleased to create a unique and virtual space that’s “the next best thing to being in-person” for students, new grads, and professionals to launch, or accelerate their careers!



Reception for students/new grads seeking business and non-tech roles

Date: Tuesday, September 14th, 2021

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST

Note: This event is intended for finance, consulting, business, marketing, and other non-tech roles

Deadline to apply: Sunday, September 5th at midnight PST/3 am EST!



Reception for students/new grads seeking CS/STEM roles

Date: Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST

Note: This event is intended for CS, engineering and other STEM-related roles

Deadline to apply: Sunday, September 12th at midnight PST/3 am EST!