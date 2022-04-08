Vermont Innovation Summer internship in Burlington doing marketing and sales

Widewail is a Burlington-based startup focused on helping businesses effectively manage their reputation online. Widewail helps businesses both create and manage online engagement through its proprietary software and managed services.

They are looking for a Sales and Marketing Intern from Middlebury to work in their office at Hula, Burlington’s technology-driven coworking and innovation campus on the shores of Lake Champlain.

Read the full job description and apply on Handshake!

Middlebury College’s Vermont Innovation Summer is a new program supporting a cohort of students working at companies and on self-directed projects across Burlington, VT’s innovation ecosystem. This program is supported by the Innovation Hub.