Vermont Business Strategy & Consulting Internship Program Summer 2023

For students interested in managing a business, non-profit, or other organization, or in management consulting as a career, this internship provides an in-depth hands-on experience working on a key strategic management issue for an actual enterprise.

Interns will participate in an orientation in late April or early May when they will meet the clients and should expect to work 30-40 hours per week for 8 weeks from June 12 to August 4th on the internship.

Interns will mostly work independently on their client projects with quick daily check-ins and weekly team review and planning sessions with the internship director, who will be available at any time for any questions and issues.

In addition, each week each team will prepare and present project updates to each other and learn to give critical feedback. These weekly joint sessions will also cover various learning topics related to business fundamentals – strategy, finance, marketing, operations, and organization; as well as core consulting skills – problem solving, analytic design, data collection and structuring, and business communications, both written (slides and text) and oral (presentations & interviewing).

Interns will receive a $4000 CCI internship funding award.

Rising sophomores and juniors are encouraged to apply.

This is a popular opportunity that many students have enjoyed in the past. Professor Ami Biswas is the internship director and will be leading weekly team review.

Apply here in Handshake. Deadline is March 5.