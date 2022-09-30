UpNext: Careers in Technology program on Friday, October 21 – register now for one or multiple sessions. Open to all students.

Schedule of Events for Friday, October 21, 2022

9:00 am-12:00 pm > Resume Review Office Hours in Kitchel House

If you are interested in a career in technology, don’t miss this chance to get valuable feedback on your resume from Middlebury alumni currently employed in the industry. Resume reviews are private, one-on-one conversations and approximately 20 minutes in length.

Dan Kelley ’99 (Political Science, German), Engineering Manager, Meta

For students interested in software engineering.

For students interested in data science.

For students interested in data science and/or working in a tech start-up.

For students interested in technology consulting.

For students interested in market research and/or data analytics.

A virtual session for students interested in software engineering.

12:30-1:30 pm > Panel Discussion in Hillcrest 103

When it comes to the technology field, there is a broad variety of ways to pursue your interests and find outlets for your abilities; digital technology has driven convergence in many ways. The panelists will talk about the trends shaping the scope of this industry and what they mean for future roles in this field? Hear from a panel of Middlebury alumni with a variety of backgrounds who now have careers across a wide spectrum within the industry.

A Conversation With:

2:00-4:45 pm > Breakout Sessions in various locations

Experienced professionals currently employed by a variety of technology firms will host multiple breakout sessions designed to set you up for success as you explore career possibilities, apply for positions, interview, and begin your own career. Each workshop is 45 minutes.