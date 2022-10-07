CCI Career Paths

UpNext: Careers in Technology coming Friday, October 21st. If you are interested in a career in technology, don’t miss this chance to meet Midd alumni in the field!


This UpNext: Careers in Technology program brings alumni in various segments of the tech industry and varying functional roles to campus to give students an insider’s understanding of that industry, available career paths, and info about roles and skills necessary to enter future jobs and internships. Students also get first-hand look into the personal career paths of participating alumni from the Middlebury Professional Networks (MPNs).

This event features:

  • One-on-one résumé review sessions with students and alumni (sign up required in Handshake).
  • Lunchtime Alumni Panel in which these professionals discuss the industry and emerging trends/dynamics.
  • Afternoon breakout sessions for the alumni guests to present on a number of topics within this field.
Interested? Visit go/UpNext to view the full schedule of events

Learn more about the Alumni guests whose roles cover careers in Communications, Consulting, and Technology.

