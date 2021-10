Augustine Oni, Senior Manager & Solution Architect – Accenture Federal Services (AFS) will talk with students interested in technology consulting. If you are a computer science major or minor, you will want to hear this first-hand account of what this career field is like and how best to prepare yourself for securing internships and full-time roles with AFS.

Wednesday, October 20 at 6 pm. Click HERE to get the zoom link in Handshake