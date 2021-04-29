Strategy Associate at BroadBranch Advisors, a Midd-friendly job

We are a small company, and as an Associate you will be exposed to all aspects of an assignment from initial sale to final project delivery. You will be expected to learn our methodology and (after training) conduct extensive external interviews and market analysis, both on your own and as part of a team. You will also play a role in client communications for our work product and new business opportunities (sales).

The ideal candidate for this position is “quick on their feet” and enjoys interfacing with a wide range of people across a virtually infinite set of business problems. Tech, Water and Utilities, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Financial Services are just a few of the industries where we conduct work.

Several Midd alums work at this firm. Check it out and apply in Handshake here